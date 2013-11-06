Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Commercial Aircrafts Avionics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircraft in the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircrafts Avionics market has also been witnessing the increase in demand for low-maintenance avionics systems. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Commercial Aircrafts Avionics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircrafts Avionics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corp., Rockwell Collins Inc., and Thales SA.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are BAE Systems, Inc., Becker Avionics Int., DAC International, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corp., GE Aviation, L-3 Communications Avionics Systems Inc., LX Avionics Ltd., Saab AB (publ), Samtel Avionics & Defence Systems, Shadin Avionics LP, Southern Avionics Co., and Universal Systems Avionics Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corp., Rockwell Collins Inc., Thales SA., BAE Systems, Inc., Becker Avionics Int., DAC International, Inc., Esterline Technologies Corp., GE Aviation, L-3 Communications Avionics Systems Inc., LX Avionics Ltd., Saab AB (publ), Samtel Avionics & Defence Systems, Shadin Avionics LP, Southern Avionics Co., Universal Systems Avionics Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145392/global-commercial-aircraft-avionics-systems-market-2012-2016.html

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