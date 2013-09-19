Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012 - 2016: Worldwide Industry Latest Market Share, Growth, Size,Trends , Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2016 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircrafts from the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for low-maintenance electrical systems. However, the increasing raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Thales SA, and UTC Aerospace Systems.



Other vendors mentioned in this report are Fairchild Control Corp. and Maggitt plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Product Segmentation

6.4 Five Forces Analysis

7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Geographical Segmentation of Jetliners in 2012

7.2 Geographical Segmentation of Business Jets in 2012

8. Vendor Landscape

9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 Honeywell International Inc.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

SWOT Analysis

15.2 Liebherr-International AG

Business Overview

Product Segmentation

Service Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.3 Thales SA

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

15.4 UTC Aerospace Systems

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



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16. Other Reports in this Series

Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Supply Chain of Commercial Aircraft Electrical systems Market

Exhibit 3: Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 4: Commercial Aircraft Market by Product Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 5: Relationship between Demand for Aircrafts and for Aircraft Electrical Systems

Exhibit 6: Global Jetliner Market Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 7: Global Jetliner Market Geographical Segmentation 2016

Exhibit 8: Global Business Jets Market Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 9: Global Business Jets Market Geographical Segmentation 2016

Exhibit 10: Segmentation of MRO Cost in Global Aviation Industry 2012

Exhibit 11: Business Segmentation of Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 12: Product Segmentation of Liebherr-International AG

Exhibit 13: Service Segmentation of Liebherr-International AG

Exhibit 14: Business Segmentation of Thales SA

Exhibit 15: Business Segmentation of UTC Aerospace Systems

Exhibit 16: Product Segmentation of UTC Aerospace Systems



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