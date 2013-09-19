Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012 - 2016: Worldwide Industry Latest Market Share, Growth, Size,Trends , Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2016 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012 - 2016” to its database. Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-commercial-aircraft-electrical-systems-market-2012-2016
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.97 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircrafts from the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market has also been witnessing an increase in the demand for low-maintenance electrical systems. However, the increasing raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Thales SA, and UTC Aerospace Systems.
Other vendors mentioned in this report are Fairchild Control Corp. and Maggitt plc.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?
What are key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
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Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
6. Market Landscape
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Product Segmentation
6.4 Five Forces Analysis
7. Geographical Segmentation
7.1 Geographical Segmentation of Jetliners in 2012
7.2 Geographical Segmentation of Business Jets in 2012
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Key Vendor Analysis
15.1 Honeywell International Inc.
Business Overview
Business Segmentation
SWOT Analysis
15.2 Liebherr-International AG
Business Overview
Product Segmentation
Service Segmentation
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
15.3 Thales SA
Business Overview
Business Segmentation
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
15.4 UTC Aerospace Systems
Business Overview
Business Segmentation
Product Segmentation
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
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16. Other Reports in this Series
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Supply Chain of Commercial Aircraft Electrical systems Market
Exhibit 3: Global Commercial Aircraft Electrical Systems Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 4: Commercial Aircraft Market by Product Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 5: Relationship between Demand for Aircrafts and for Aircraft Electrical Systems
Exhibit 6: Global Jetliner Market Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 7: Global Jetliner Market Geographical Segmentation 2016
Exhibit 8: Global Business Jets Market Geographical Segmentation 2012
Exhibit 9: Global Business Jets Market Geographical Segmentation 2016
Exhibit 10: Segmentation of MRO Cost in Global Aviation Industry 2012
Exhibit 11: Business Segmentation of Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 12: Product Segmentation of Liebherr-International AG
Exhibit 13: Service Segmentation of Liebherr-International AG
Exhibit 14: Business Segmentation of Thales SA
Exhibit 15: Business Segmentation of UTC Aerospace Systems
Exhibit 16: Product Segmentation of UTC Aerospace Systems
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