"Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market (2012 - 2017)" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems is an emerging technology that enables systems to continuously monitor aircraft structures for damage. Aircraft HMS market covers Aero-propulsion systems, Aircraft structures and Ancillary systems. Aero- Propulsion Systems encompasses the primary and auxiliary power units on an aircraft. The Aircraft Structures includes all the structural elements of an aircraft and its sub-systems. These Aircraft structures include fuselage, wings and flight controls surfaces. Ancillary systems includes all the other sub-systems related to economic and safety perspectives like Brakes, power distribution systems, wheels, environmental control systems and fuel distribution systems.
This research report analyzes the Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems (HMS) Market for commercial aviation sector. It focuses on the HMS for complex system which requires adequate monitoring for timely maintenance and to ensure flight safety. HMS is associated with the integration of sensors, controllers, signal processors and actuators. The report provides insights on the aircraft health monitoring systems market, key market players, drivers, restraints, challenges and future scope of the market. The report also analyzes the market for aircraft Health Monitoring Systems in the base year of the study and future growth potential across different aircraft types and HMS types.
This study estimates the global market of Aircraft Health Monitoring systems by the end of 2017. This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Aircraft Health Monitoring systems market. This study provides a detailed insight of the recent developments and emerging application along with the market forecast, region wise from 2012 to 2017.
KEY TAKE-AWAYS
Aircraft HMS market covers Aero-propulsion systems, Aircraft structures and Ancillary systems.
HMS focuses on complex systems which require adequate monitoring for timely maintenance and to ensure flight safety.
Application of these technologies of Aircraft HMS can provide more significant benefits of quicker and reliable maintenance and will also reduce the cost of ownership and ensure safety.
Health monitoring systems for aircrafts minimize maintenance, eliminate errors and improve aircraft availability.
MARKETS COVERED
Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
STAKE HOLDERS
Aircraft HMS manufacturers
Aircraft manufacturers
Engine manufacturers
Sensor and Actuators manufacturers
MRO
Airlines
Aviation Regulation bodies
Passengers
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
A Bottoms-up approach is used to estimate the market size of Aircraft Health Monitoring systems. This report comprises of both primary and secondary research.
