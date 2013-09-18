Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2012 - 2018)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- An aircraft is made up millions of complex parts. The fate of airline companies depends on the health of the aircraft and with increased number of aircrafts worldwide and increased scope of the travel and tourism sector, various new aircrafts projects are coming up. The aircraft health monitoring systems market is booming and the future holds great potential.



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An aircraft health monitoring system (HMS) carries out complex monitoring of various parts of the aircraft before, after, and during each run. The following systems fall under aircraft HMS.

Aero Propulsion System

Aircraft Structure

Ancillary System



The aero propulsion system includes primary and auxiliary power units of the aircraft. The aircraft structure includes elements such as the fuselage, wings, and flight control surfaces. The ancillary system includes peripheral safety systems such as power distributions, fuel distribution, brakes, wheels, and others. Apart from these, HMS is also associated with monitoring sensors, controllers, actuators, signal processors, indicators, and others.



The increased number of aircrafts, air travelers, airports, and demand for safe aircrafts are the major drivers for this market. Lack of management and funding are the restraints for this market along with the nullification of crash risks, which is one of the biggest challenges for aircraft manufacturers.



The variety of aircrafts under consideration are-

Very Large aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft



Along with the existence of major players, many new entrants are investing in this market. Moreover, the increase in demand for commercial aircrafts in countries like India, China, Africa, and Russia, this market is expected to grow at a faster pace than in countries like the U.S.



Some of major players in this market are Bombardier, AIRMAN, Airbus, Infosys, Ventura Aerospace (U.S.), EADS (U.K.), ASTYANAX, and others.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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