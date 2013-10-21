Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircraft in the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market has also been witnessing the rise in demand for low-cost carriers. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Interior Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Astronics Corp., UTC Aerospace Systems, Zodiac Aerospace SA, and B/E Aerospace Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Avtech Tyee Inc., Electro-Mech Components, Inc., Emteq, Inc., Diehl Aerosystems Holding GmbH, Luminator Holding, LLC, and STG Aerospace Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Astronics Corp., UTC Aerospace Systems, Zodiac Aerospace SA, B/E Aerospace Inc., Avtech Tyee Inc., Electro-Mech Components, Inc., Emteq, Inc., Diehl Aerosystems Holding GmbH, Luminator Holding, LLC, and STG Aerospace Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144630/global-commercial-aircraft-interior-lighting-market-2012-2016.html



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