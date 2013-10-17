Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Market 2012 - 2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears market to grow at a CAGR of 5.15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in passenger traffic. The Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for low-maintenance landing gears. However, increasing technological advancements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Eaton Corp. plc, Liebherr-International AG, Messier Bugatti Dowty SA, and UTC Aerospace Systems.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are BBA Aviation plc, CIRCOR Aerospace Inc., Heroux-Devtek Inc., Lufthansa Technik Landing Gear Services, and Sumitomo Precision Products Co.



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Key questions answered in this report:



-What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

-What are key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction

4. Market Research Methodology

5. Scope of the Report

6. Market Landscape

7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Vendor Landscape

9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Key Vendor Analysis

16. Other Reports in this Series



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