Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market 2014-2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market 2014-2018



Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for aircraft in the APAC region. The Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting market has also been witnessing the rise in demand for low-cost carriers. However, the increase in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Lighting market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Astronics Corp., B/E Aerospace Inc., Diehl Aerospace GmbH, and Zodiac Aerospace S.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Avtech Tyee Inc., Electro-Mech Components, Inc., Emteq, Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, and Luminator Holding LLC.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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The purpose of medication management, a nursing intervention, is to optimize the use of medications administered to patients and enable their safe outcome. Presently, medication management service providers are keen on providing professional-assisted medication management regime for patients and assure their safety at all stages of their recovery. Medication management systems operate at hospitals, private healthcare centers and at personal levels. The regime at personal level includes regular visits of assigned healthcare professionals, organizing weekly medications, ensuring uninterrupted flow of medications and regular reminders to the concerned patients.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year 1.7 million patients are affected by healthcare associated infections that lead to around 99,000 deaths per year. In addition to this, the aging global population and its associated disorders also create a demand for effective medication management programs and initiatives. Various services offered by key players aim to keep a track of the various healthcare associated infections, and in turn lead to improved efforts to reduce the disease incidences. It also helps improve patient health in an effective manner, thereby reducing trial and error medication administration.



The medication management market holds immense growth potential due to rise in the demand for medication management systems across the globe. Some of the medication management services offered by key players are medication analytics, point-of-care verification, medication technologies, infusion solutions and ADE surveillance. The market can be segmented on the basis of various medication management services and levels of service providers such as hospitals, private healthcare centers and others.



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The major factors positively impacting the growth of this market are rise in the population above 60 years of age in major developed countries, increase in drug related complications due to failure of patients to adhere to medication regimes, increased dependency of the patients on healthcare service providers and increased incidence of medication errors. Efficacy of medication management regimes and various services offered might hamper the growth of this market. Some of the key medication management service providers are CareFusion, Inc., Hospira, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Webster Care and Terumo Medical Corporation.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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Polypropylene is a polymer obtained from propylene. The intrinsic properties of inertness towards acids or bases, high stiffness and excellent tensile strength has helped polypropylene become one of the most favored thermoplastics for manufacturing of appliances, consumer products, and industrial products. Injection molded applications are the largest consumers of PP and are followed by blow molded applications.



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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