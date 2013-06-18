Global Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing Market to 2015 : Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Global Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing market to reach US$159.98 billion by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth of the Commercial Aircraft segment. The Global Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing market has also been witnessing an increasing backlog of orders. However, complex regulatory requirements pose the biggest challenge in the Global Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing market.



Global Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing market, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co., General Electric Co., The Boeing Co., and United Technologies Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Honeywell International Inc., Textron Inc., and Embraer S.A.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

