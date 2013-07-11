Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Commercial Aircraft Seating market to grow at a CAGR of 5.56 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for economy class seats. The market has also been witnessing the growth of wide body aircraft fleet. However, complex regulatory requirements could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Commercial Aircraft Seating market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include B/E Aerospace Inc., EADS Sogerma S.A., RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG, and Zodiac Aerospace Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aircraft Seating Ltd., Aviointeriors S.P.A, Diehl Group, Thompson Aero Seating, Acro and Timco Aerosystems.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



