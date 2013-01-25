"Global Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market (2012 - 2017)" Published

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Global Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market (2012 - 2017)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The scope of this report is to identify the business opportunity that arises from new airports, terminals or any airport expansion/up gradation. The airport baggage handling systems plays a crucial role in order to enhance the passenger experience. Airport baggage handling systems determine the efficiency of the airport which is one of the major factors based on which new airlines decide to operate through them or to be a hub or new routes (eg. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt).
A baggage handling systems has three important tasks:
Get bags from the check-in counters to the departure gates
Move the bags of transit passengers from one gate to another
Move the bags from the arrival aircraft to the baggage claim area
A successful baggage handling system at airport is determined based on: whether the bags would move from point A to point B as fast as the travelers. If you have a system in place which is very slow, you can very well confirm with passengers that their bags will not connect and finally the system should not be very fast because at times a passenger will fail to show up at the departing gate or the passenger may have missed the connecting flight.
There are two major components which can be considered as objectives of modern baggage handling systems and the control of host systems. They are:
Satisfaction of airlines and
Satisfaction of passengers
Latest Baggage handling systems are very advanced and an effective control system for baggage handling and baggage sortation is setup. Many designs and modules have been developed by many consultants and the airport has the option to choose which module they can use for their airports.
Key Take-Aways
Analysis of baggage handling systems market with emphasis on high growth technologies and components.
Impact analysis of market dynamics that describe factors currently driving as well as restraining growth of the market, along with their impact in short term, medium term and long term.
Gain competitive intelligence from passenger growth analysis, devise mishandled baggages, inputs from the market size and forecast statistics.
Analyze the opportunities that are available for all the stakeholders through competitive landscape study in the baggage handling systems market.
Gain insights on core competencies and key growth strategies of the companies in baggage handling systems market.
MARKETS COVERED
This report segments the baggage handling systems market by:
1) North America,
2) South America,
3) Europe (including Russia),
4) Africa and
5) APAC
STAKEHOLDERS
Conveyor manufacturers, Benders manufacturers and Scanning equipment providers
Software/hardware/service and solutions providers
Airlines
Technology suppliers
Application developers
Aviation regulating bodies
Airports
