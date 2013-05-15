Global Commercial Airport Full Body Scanners Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Commercial airport full body scanners are devices that enable the full body scanning of a person underneath his or her clothing. The commercial airport full body scanner is a very effective device for the detection of illegal substances carried by passengers. This market is segmented into two major categories on the basis of technology and geography. The market is segmented into the North American, Asia-Pacific, European and the rest of the world regions. The U.S. held the largest market share in 2011 and is expected to retain the position of a market leader during the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region of the market, owing to emerging economies like India and China.



The rising threat of terrorist attacks and increasing instances of international drug peddling or trafficking of other illegal substances and the rising number of passengers travelling via airplanes are some of the major growth drivers of the market. Technological advancements in the field also serve as a growth driver. A healthy future growth of the market is ensured by the emerging Latin American and Asia-Pacific regions. The fact that Islamic countries which are currently opposing the implementation of such a technology are increasingly adapting to full body scanners owing to inevitable circumstances like terrorism, will also serve as an opportunity for the market.



Some of the key players in the market include Smiths Detection, Safran Morpho, American Science and Engineering Inc., Braun and Company Limited and others.This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



