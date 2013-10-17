Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2012 - 2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Commercial Airport Light market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global air traffic. The Global Commercial Airport Light market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancements. However, the increasing cost of airport operations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global Commercial Airport Lighting Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa; it also covers the Global Commercial Airport Light market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include ATG Airports Ltd., Abacus Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., and Vosla GmbH.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Carmanah Technologies Corp., Cooper Lighting, Avlite Systems, ADB Airfield Solutions, and Siemens AG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Market Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

7. Geographical Segmentation

8. Key Leading Countries

9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

17. Key Vendor Analysis

18. Other Reports in this Series



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