Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the air traffic. The Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancements. However, the rising cost of airport operations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, Europe, North America, the Middle East, South America, and Africa; it also covers the Global Commercial Airports Baggage Handling Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Glidepath Group, Siemens AG, and Vanderlande Industries BV.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Babcock International Group plc, BCS Group, Beumer Group, BNP Associates Inc., and Pteris Global Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Daifuku Co. Ltd., Glidepath Group, Siemens AG, Vanderlande Industries BV., Babcock International Group plc, BCS Group, Beumer Group, BNP Associates Inc., and Pteris Global Ltd.



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