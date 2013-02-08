Global Commercial and Industrial Gate and Door Opener Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Commercial and Industrial Gate and Door Opener Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011-2017. The 2011 study has 215 pages, 80 tables and figures. Commercial and Industrial Gate and Door Openers are evolving more sophisticated feature function packages and provide better security in a world that has moved to value security.



The commercial and industrial door and gate opener industry has seen a launch of dynamic new openers. Innovation is core to the market growth of the industry. Companies participating in the market do an incredible amount of research, development, and testing before they are able to introduce a new product.



DC operation for operators has been evolving and one would think that solar driven systems will follow shortly. New systems are able to power down when they are not being used so as to decrease the power draw occurring when the operator is not in use.



Designs are undertaken by market research that includes but is not limited to an exhaustive consumer research study. Extensive fact gathering missions involve spending the blood, sweat, and tears in cranking out design and performance parameters. The research conducted by Genie revealed features needed by homeowners and builders alike.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, “high quality and performance, strength, sound, and many safety and convenience features are desired in the market. Direct drive screw, belt, and chain drive systems have these features in next generation products. Next generation product offerings take the market to an all-new level.” .



Commercial and Industrial Gate and Door Opener Markets at $1.95 billion in 2010 are anticipated to reach $2.95 billion by 2017. Market growth will track the commercial building and manufacturing new construction and refurbishing markets. With anemic economic growth, refurbishing of existing buildings will account for much of the growth.



WinterGreen Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, Bloomberg, and Thompson Financial.



