Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- In Flight Entertainment and Communications (IFEC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecasted period (2012-2017) IFEC market covers Video entertainment, Audio entertainment, Wi-Fi and Mobile telephony. The current market size is estimated to be US $ 2 billion. The audio entertainment and video entertainment provides passengers with a music library and a wide collection of movies and videos. The communication entertainment system comprises of Wi-Fi and mobile telephony which helps the passengers keep in constant touch with people on ground. In flight entertainment and communications system enhances passenger experience.
This research report analyzes the In Flight Entertainment and Communications (IFEC) Market for commercial aviation sector. It focuses on the IFE systems, connectivity and services offered for communication and also the content provided for the passengers. This study provides a detailed insight of the recent developments and emerging application along with the market forecast region wise from 2012 to 2017.
Key Take-Aways
IFEC comprises of various segments out of which Audio Entertainment, Video Entertainment, Wi-Fi and In Flight Mobile Telephony are discussed in this report.
The market size is expected to be $3 billion in 2017 due to the increasing demand of IFEC systems and also the technological advancements.
Low cost carriers are adopting wireless technologies due to ease in integration.
Compatibility of traditional IFE systems has driven the Wi-Fi IFEC segment coupled by the advantage of fuel savings due to the absence of heavier systems and complex wiring.
The future market will see an increase in wireless IFE when compared to the traditional seat back IFE systems and the overhead IFE systems.
Market segmentation
In Flight Entertainment and Communication Market
On the basis of Aircraft Type
Very Large Aircraft
Wide Body
Narrow Body
On the basis of Geography
North America
Europe
Middle East
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
STAKEHOLDERS
IFEC Systems Manufacturers
Network Service Providers
Content Service Providers
Satellite Manufacturers
Airlines
