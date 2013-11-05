Global Commercial Building Automation Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Global Commercial Building Automation Market 2012-2016



Global Commercial Building Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 3.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for improved safety systems. The Global Commercial Building Automation market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of wireless commercial building automation systems. However, the lack of effective product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Visit Sample Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-commercial-building-automation-market-2012-2016



Global Commercial Building Automation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Commercial Building Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Johnson Controls, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SA., and Siemens AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Circon Systems Corp., Delta Controls Inc., Invensys Building Systems, Novar Controls Corp., Solidyne Corp., Trane Inc., Tyco International Ltd., and Yamatake Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Download Sample Report Visit:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177960



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global HAVC Control System Market for Commercial Building

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Global Security Access and Control System Market for Commercial Building

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Lighting Control System Market for Commercial Building

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Commercial Building Automation Market in the Americas

Market Size and Forecast

8.2 Commercial Building Automation Market in the EMEA Region

Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Commercial Building Automation Market in the APAC Region

Market Size and Forecast

9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 Commercial Building Automation Market in US

Market Size and Forecast

9.2 Commercial Building Automation Market in France

Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Commercial Building Automation Market in UK

Market Size and Forecast



Latest Reports:



Global Process Safety System Market 2012-2016

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-process-safety-system-market-2012-2016



Global Process Safety System market to grow at a CAGR of 11.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for safety systems from the Oil and Gas industry. The Global Process Safety System market has also been witnessing the increasing demand of safety system from the APAC region. However, the reluctance to migrate to the latest technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177959



Global Process Safety System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Process Safety System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Blood Collection Systems Market 2012-2016

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-blood-collection-systems-market-2012-2016



Global Blood Collection Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing aging population. The Global Blood Collection Systems market has also been witnessing the increase in automated blood collection systems. However, the high cost of blood handling equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/177813



Global Blood Collection Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Blood Collection Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Becton Dickinson & Co., Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corp., and Terumo Penpol Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Grifols SA, Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., Immucor Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., MacoPharma SA, and Medigard Ltd.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://marketpress.blog.com/

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz