Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the APAC region. The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market has also been witnessing the development of technically advanced commercial refrigeration equipment. However, the high cost of ownership could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Western Europe, the APAC region, and the Rest of the World; it covers the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Daikin Industries Ltd., United Technologies Corp., Dover Corp., and Illinois Tool Works Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Ingersoll Rand plc, Lennox Industries Inc., and Manitowoc Co. Inc.



