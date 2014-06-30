Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of About 8.2% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Recent years, demand for commercial refrigeration equipments for food and beverage industry has grown significantly due to increasing trend of people dining out, purchasing frozen food items and ongoing expansion activities of retail chains in Europe. This research report provides analytical insights on the ‘Europe commercial refrigeration equipment market’ with focus on regions such as United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Scandinavia, and rest of Europe. It covers commercial refrigeration equipments used in food and beverage production, food and beverage retail and distribution, and others. The study gives market evaluation in terms of revenue and volume and forecast for the period 2013 to 2019.



View Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of This Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market-food-service-food-and-beverage-retail-food-and-beverage-distribution-food-and-beverage-production-and-others-europe-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



Different parameters considered while segmenting the market are product, geography and application type. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis of commercial refrigeration equipment market. This report provides comprehensive understanding of the driving aspects, challenges, and prevailing trends behind the popularity of commercial refrigeration equipments in Europe. The market attractiveness analysis in the report highlights emerging product segments in this market.



Major players have been profiled with focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies employed by them, and their recent developments. Some of the market participants profiled in this report comprise Viessmann Group (Norpe Group), Hoshizaki International, Inc., Frigoglass, ISA s.r.l., Hussmann Corporation (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC), York (Johnson Controls), Metalfrio Solutions, Inc., Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd, Epta S.p.a., Hubbard Products Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Plc, Dover Corporation (Hill Phoenix), Carrier (UTC), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. among others.



The report analyzes the Europe commercial refrigeration equipment market in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (thousand units). The market has been segmented as follows:



Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Product:

Transportation refrigeration equipment

Refrigerators & freezers

Beverage refrigeration

Other equipment

Parts

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Applications:

Food service

Food & beverage retail

Food & beverage distribution

Food & beverage production

Others

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Geography:

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/