Global Commercial Telematics Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Commercial Telematics Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Commercial telematics is an integrated solution consists of vehicle monitoring systems, mobile communication and location technology. The term telematics is used to define vehicles that are connected via wireless technology namely GPS. Commercial telematics applications include trailer tracking, vehicle tracking, fleet management, cold storage freight logistics, satellite navigation, mobile television and mobile data. The government regulations for energy efficiency and safety are pushing the automotive industry and providers to develop innovative solutions in the commercial telematics market. The latest solutions are V2I, V2V and electric vehicle charging among others. Increasing demand for connectivity solutions such as LTE and 3G networks is driving this market.



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The commercial telematics market can be segmented into two major types into commercial telematicstypes and applications. The commercial telematics type segment consists aftermarket telematics, OEM telematics, while the end user segment consists of manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics, government, insurance and healthcare. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). The commercial telematics market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth in CAGR, from 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the commercial telematics market because it increases safety and improves energy efficiency.



Some of the key drivers of this market include low cost, government regulations & initiatives and increasing use of smart phones, which are biggest revenue generator for commercial telematics market. Some of the key restraints to this market are lack of standardization in systems and concern for privacy. Increased penetration into insurance market shows huge opportunity for key players in this market. Some of the key players in the commercial telematics market are Masternaut, General Motors, Mix Telematics, Orbocomm, Telogis, Omnitracs, Verizon Tomtom, Trimble and Volvo.



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