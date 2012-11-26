Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market to grow at a CAGR of 9.09 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors for this growth is the increasing fleet tracking and trailer tracking system subscriptions, which directly influence the demand for commercial vehicle telematics. The Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market has also been witnessing the increasing usage of cloud-based telematics during the forecast period. However, the high cost of telematics is acting as a barrier to the market growth.



The Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The scope of this report includes the entire range of telematics for light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles available in the Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Qualcomm Enterprise Services, AirIQ Inc., MiX Telematics Ltd., and OnStar Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Wireless Matrix Corp., ATX Group Inc., ETAS Group, and Minorplanet Systems plc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

