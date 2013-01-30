Global Composite Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Composite market to reach US$28.34 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from developing countries. The Global Composite market has also been witnessing developing strategic alliances and partnerships. However, the increasing price war among the competitors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Composite Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Composite market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., and TOHO Tenex Co., Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are AGY Holding Corp., Aldila Inc., Amber Composites Ltd., BASF SE, Crosby Composites Ltd., Cytec Industries Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., Gurit Services AG, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman International LLC, SGL Group, Umeco Plc., and Zoltek Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



