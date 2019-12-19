Global Compostable Tableware Market 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- New report published by Infinium Global Research on "Compostable Tableware Market (Type - Bowl and Lids, Cups and Lids, Portion Cups and Lids, Containers and Lids, Plates, Reusable Dishware, Straw, Cup Sleeves, Compostable Spoons, Others; End-User - Household, Food Joints & Takeaways, Hotels, Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." Compostable tableware is the product that is being used to serve food. they are also known as biodegradable tableware as they are biodegradable and hence, they have a widespread in the world to lower the use of plastic and greenhouse emission.



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Rising Awareness Regarding the Severe Damage Caused Due to Dumping Waste Enhance Growth for Compostable Tableware Market



Compostable tableware is made from renewable sources such as agricultural residues, bagasse, bamboo, palm leaves and cornstarch-based PLA plastic that propels the growth of the global compostable tableware market. Rising awareness regarding the severe damage caused due to dumping waste enhance growth for compostable tableware market. Stringent environmental laws and demand for innovative waste management generate opportunities for compostable tableware market in the upcoming years.



Plates Account a Large Share in the Global Compostable Tableware Market



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed by type and end-user. Based on type the market includes bowl and lids, cups and lids, portion cups and lids, containers and lids, plates, reusable dishware, straw and cup sleeves, compostable spoons, and others. Plates segment is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global compostable tableware market. Based on end-user the market includes household, food joints & takeaways, hotels, and others. Food joints and takeaways tend to hold a substantial share in the global compostable tableware market.



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Top Key Players in the Market of Compostable Tableware



Based on the analysis of the market the industries include Ecoware, Stalk Market, Vegware Limited, Chuk, PAPPCO Greenware, BIOTREM, and Minima. In August 2019, BIOTREM announced their plan to introduce waste-free, edible cutlery and plates. The products will be made entirely with vegetable products such as wheat bran. In June 2019, Chuk was said to be the only "Pulp to Product" brand in the world for the compostable tableware.



Asia-Pacific is the Largest Region Market for Compostable Tableware Market



Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds dominance in the global compostable tableware owing to a rise in compostable tableware producing companies. Countries like India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, etc. propel the growth in the global compostable tableware market. Europe is projected to be the rapidly growing region due to massive investments in research and development. North America is the second-largest shareholding region in the global compostable tableware market.



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About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research provides in-depth insight regarding the market, its trends, indicators, and factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market. IGR expertise in the analysis of the market growth using analytical tools, that were also used to analyze the market for Compostable Tableware market. Other than consumer goods and packaging, IGR also deals in the field of agriculture, automotive, aerospace and defense, chemical and materials, healthcare and medical devices, food and beverage, energy, infrastructure and mining, ICT, semiconductors and electronics and industrial automation.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the compostable tableware.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.