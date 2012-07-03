Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market to reach 19.8 million units by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost benefits of using compressed natural gas. The Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market has also been witnessing increasing number of bi-fuel vehicles. However, insufficient compressed natural gas fueling stations poses the biggest challenge in the Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Compressed Natural Vehicle Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Asia, the Americas, and Europe regions; it also the Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fiat S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Other vendors mentioned in the report are Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and General Motors Co.



Key questions answered in this report:



1. What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

2. What key trends is this market subject to?

3. What is driving this market?

4. What are the challenges to market growth?

5. Who are the key vendors in this market space?

6. What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

7. What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Buy your copy of this report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/169846-global-compressed-natural-gas-vehicle-market-2011-2015.html . Contact sales@reportsandreports.com for further information.



Table of Contents



01. Executive Summary



02. Introduction



03. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings



04. Market Landscape

04.1 Market Size

Market Size in Units

Market Size by Vehicle Type

04.2 Share of CNG Vehicles in Key Countries

CNG Vehicles in Key Countries

CNG Vehicle Refueling Stations by Region

Fuel Pricing Trend

04.3 Market Segmentation (OEMs and Conversion Kits)

Five Forces Analysis



05. Geographical Segmentation

05.1 Global CNG Vehicle Market by Geographical Segmentation

CNG Vehicle Market in Asia

CNG Vehicle Market in the Americas

CNG Vehicle Market in Europe

05.2 CNG Vehicle Market by Key Regions

05.3 Global CNG Vehicle Market by Key Countries



06. Key Leading Countries

Iran

Pakistan

Argentina



07. Vendor Landscape

Key Market Players



08. Buying Criteria



09. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Key Vendor Analysis

14.1 Fiat S.p.A.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

14.2 Ford Motor Co.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

14.3 Suzuki Motor Corp.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

14.4 Volkswagen AG

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis



15. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits



Exhibit 1: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2011-2015 (unit in million)

Exhibit 2: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type 2011 (percentage)

Exhibit 3: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type 2011 (unit in million)

Exhibit 4: Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles in Major Countries 2011 (unit in million)

Exhibit 5: Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Refueling Stations by Region 2011 (unit in hundred)

Exhibit 6: Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Refueling Stations by Key Countries 2011 (thousand)

Exhibit 7: Fuel Pricing Trend in the Leading Countries 2011

Exhibit 8: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Segmentation 2011

Exhibit 9: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Geographical Segmentation 2011

Exhibit 10: Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market in Asia by Vehicle Type 2011 (percentage)

Exhibit 11: Key Leading Countries in Asia by Number of Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles 2011 (unit in million)

Exhibit 12: Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market in the Americas by Vehicle Type 2011 (percentage)

Exhibit 13: Key Leading Countries in the Americas by Number of Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles 2011 (unit in million)

Exhibit 14: Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market in Europe by Vehicle Type 2011 (percentage)

Exhibit 15: Key Leading Countries in Europe by Number of Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles 2011 (unit in million)

Exhibit 16: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Region 2011 (unit in million)

Exhibit 17: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Region 2011 (percentage)

Exhibit 18: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Key Countries 2011 (percentage)

Exhibit 19: Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Vendor Segmentation 2011 (percentage)

Exhibit 20: Cost Benefit Comparison of Compressed Natural Gas with Other Fuels in Key Leading Countries 2011

Exhibit 21: Global Oil Supply and Price 2005-2011