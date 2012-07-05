Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicle Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 --

Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market is expected to grow to 19.8 million units by 2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost benefits of using compressed natural gas. The Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market has also been witnessing increasing number of bi-fuel vehicles. However, insufficient compressed natural gas fueling stations poses the biggest challenge in the Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market.



The Global Compressed Natural Vehicle Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Asia, the Americas, and Europe regions; it also the Global Compressed Natural Vehicle market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fiat S.p.A., Ford Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Other vendors mentioned in the report are Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and General Motors Co.



