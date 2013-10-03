Global Compression Therapy Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Compression therapy is a process of applying external pressure to treat various chronic wounds such as deep venous thrombosis, phlebitis and lymphedema. A common myth prevailing among people is that compression bandages and clothes hinder the blood circulation but in reality these products are designed in such a way that when applied properly they assist in blood flow. Compression therapy by means of bandages or stockings act by applying gradual pressure with strongest at the ankle and decreasing gradually towards the top of the garment. This gradual pressure in conjunction with pumping action of calf muscle helps restoring normal blood circulation.



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The market is segmented into passive compression therapy products and dynamic compression therapy products. The passive compression includes compression bandages and clothings while dynamic compression includes pneumatic compression pumps. SIGVARIS is the leading company operating in this market with products line EverSheer, Athletic Recovery and Natural Rubber.



One of the key factors driving the growth of this market is its ease of application and durability of the products used in this therapy. Other factors include regular product training to physicians that helps them to better understand the product and use of fancy garment to manufacture stockings and bandages. The market is also growing owing to the fact that kinesiology tapes are extensively used by athletes to treat sport injuries. Globally North America represents the largest market due to high rate of acceptance and increased awareness of the therapy. A large proportion of geriatric population is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America as geriatric population is usually associated with deep vein thrombosis and other venous diseases. In Asia-Pacific, the market will witness a substantial growth in the coming years along with the increasing awareness of the therapy among the medical professionals.



Some of the key players operating in the market for compression therapy are SIGVARIS, 3M Health Care, Covidien, Smith & Nephew, Julius Zorn, BSN Medical and Compression Therapy Concepts.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



-North America

-Asia Pacific

-Europe

-Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



-Market growth drivers

-Factors limiting market growth

-Current market trends

-Market structure

-Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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