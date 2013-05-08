Global Computational Biology Market: Industry Key Trends, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast Research 2012 -2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The computational biology market is predicted to have a notable growth owing to its wide use by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the incidences of late stage failures of their drugs and to thereby curb R&D expenditure. Computational biology is also assisting in reducing the extensive use of humans in trials and is therefore useful for pediatric trials, trials on pregnant women and orphan disease research.



This report analyses the global market for computational biology (http://www.researchmoz.us/computational-biology-pharmacodynamics-cellular-modeling-computational-genomics-proteomics-pharmacogenomics-pharmacokinetics-human-simulation-software-drug-discovery-and-development-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-tre-report.html) by two main types of studies-cellular modeling and disease modeling. Each of these segments has been further analyzed by various studies with use of simulation, right from drug discovery to drug development. The market has also been bifurcated on the basis of tools which include databases, software and IT infrastructure. The computational biology services market highlights the trend of in-house and contract computational biology. The end users market studies the usage pattern of academic research institutes and commercial industry. All the above mentioned segments are analyzed on the basis of market size in terms of USD million and their forecasts for the period 2012 to 2018 have also been provided. The CAGR (%) for each market segment has been estimated for the forecast period 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year.



Geographically, this market has been divided into four major regions which include North America, Europe, Asia and RoW (Rest of the world). Market sizes, forecasts and % CAGR for each region have been provided. The major drivers, restraints, challenges and growth opportunities and other qualitative dynamics have been considered in the market overview section of this report.



The competitive landscape of this industry has been covered under market share analysis by key players. Our recommendation chapter provides assistance to industry players on ways to enter this market or to establish sustainable competitive advantage.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=167571&type=S



The global computational biology market is segmented as follows:



Computational Biology Market, By Types

Cellular & Biological Simulation

Computational Genomics

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others (Transcriptomics/ Metabolomics)

Disease Modeling and Simulation

Drug Discovery

Target Identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Drug Development

Preclinical

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software



Computational Biology Market, By Services

In-House

Contract



Computational Biology Market, By End Users

Academics

Industry/ Commercial Players



Computational Biology Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

Industry/ Commercial Players



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us