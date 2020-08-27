Global Computational Biology Market Technology Advancement & Forecast 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Global Computational Biology Market 2020-2027



The report on Computational Biology Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Computational Biology market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market's insights easily. There are six sections of the Computational Biology Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Computational Biology Market.



Computational biology referred as development and application of data analytical and theoretical methods, computational simulation, and mathematical modelling techniques which are used for study of biological systems. This is multifaceted field and that combines the principles of applied animation, computer science, anatomy, biophysics, biochemistry, ecology, and genomics. Also, computational biology includes bioinformatics and the science of using biological data to develop algorithms to understand biological systems and its relationships.



Increase in number of clinical studies and in pharmacokinetics and pharmacogenomics for new drug discovery and development is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global computational biology market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for predictive models and funding from governments and private enterprises for research and development activities will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in use of computational tools in epi-genomics, genomics, proteomics, and meta genomics to understand 3D protein structural analysis, gene sequencing coupled with research activities in new drug designing process which expected to drive the market growth.



However, lack of trained professionals is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global computational biology market growth.



Global Computational Biology Market is segmented into services such as In-House, and Contract, by application such as Human Body Simulation Software, Preclinical Drug Development, Cellular & Biological Simulation, Clinical Trials, and Drug Discovery & Disease Modeling. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Academics, and Commercial.



Also, Global Computational Biology Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Genedata AG, Chemical Computing Group Inc., Nimbus Discovery Plc., Simulation Plus Inc, Dassault Systems, Compugen Ltd., Insilico Biotechnology AG, and Leadscope Inc.



