Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Introduction to the market

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, and their interaction with structures. CFD is the science of predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomenon. CFD technology employs high-speed computers, numerical methods, and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids). These software solutions enable end-users simulate a product's real-world performance with a digital prototype, which helps them detect and rectify erroneous designs before proceeding to production. CFD is widely used across industries such as Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductor, and Energy. In the Aerospace and Defense industry, CFD is used to design fuel systems, engine core compartments, cockpit and cabin ventilation, missiles, submarines, etc., and also in aerodynamics design.

Market Overview

The Global CFD market is expected to post a CAGR of 13.33 percent during the period 2012-2016. The Global CFD market is driven by many growth factors. One of the major growth drivers in the market is increasing demand from developing countries. However, the increasing popularity of open-source CFD software could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for the largest share in the Global CFD market in 2012, and was followed by Europe. The APAC region is one of the fastest growing geographies in the global market due to the emergence of several manufacturing industries in this region.



End-user segmentation/product segmentation overview

There are a number of end-user segments in the Global CFD market, of which the Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, and Aerospace and Defense are the key end-user segments in this market.



Vendor Landscape

Currently, a few companies have a significant presence in the Global CFD market due to the commercialization of their products. Due to their technological capabilities, many pure-play companies in this market are either being acquired or being approached for acquisition by larger corporations. Some of the key vendors mentioned in the Global CFD Market 2012-2016 report include Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, COMSOL Inc., ESI Group SA, EXA Corp., and Mentor Graphics Corp. Other prominent vendors in the Global CFD market include AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk), Computational Engineering International Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Flow Science Inc., NEi Software Inc., Numeca International SA.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, COMSOL Inc., ESI Group SA, EXA Corp., and Mentor Graphics Corp., AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk), Computational Engineering International Inc., Dassault Systmes SA, Flow Science Inc., NEi Software Inc., Numeca International SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107818/global-computational-fluid-dynamics-market-2012-2016.html