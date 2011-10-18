Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market: Strategic Assessments of Leading Suppliers market report to its offering



This report provides diagnostic imaging industry executives with strategically significant competitor information, analysis and insight crucial to the development and implementation of effective business, marketing and R&D programs. The report includes information not available from any other published source, such as CT sales, profit, placements and installed base by supplier.



The companies analyzed in this report include General Electric, Hitachi, Philips, Shimadzu, Siemens, and Toshiba.



Report Objectives:



- To establish a comprehensive, factual, annually updated and cost-effective information base on performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the world's leading CT system suppliers.

- To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-a-vis the leading competitors.

- To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisition and joint venture candidates.

- To complement the organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight.



Contains 687 pages and 60 tables



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/53595/global-computed-tomography-ct-market-strategic-assessments-of-leading-suppliers.html