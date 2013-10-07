Global Computed Tomography Systems Market to 2019 - Lower Radiation Dose and Improved Workflow in Advanced CT Systems to Increase Adoption Rates

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Computed Tomography Systems Market to 2019 - Lower Radiation Dose and Improved Workflow in Advanced CT Systems to Increase Adoption Rates



GBI Research’s report: “Computed Tomography Systems Market to 2019 – Lower Radiation Dose and Improved Workflow in Advanced CT Systems to Increase Adoption Rates” looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for three computed tomography systems segments: high slice computed tomography systems, mid slice computed tomography systems and low slice computed tomography systems. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments and analyzes the market dynamics. It also reviews the competitive landscape and the details of important M&A deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



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Scope



- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

- Information on market size for three computed tomography systems segments: high slice computed tomography systems, mid slice computed tomography systems and low slice computed tomography systems.

- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012

- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the computed tomography systems market

- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies



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Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global computed tomography systems market

- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies

- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of emerging-market opportunities

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the computed tomography systems market landscape

- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global computed tomography systems market and the factors shaping it



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Table of Content



1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 7



2 Executive Summary 10

2.1 The Global Computed Tomography Market is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2019 10

2.2 The Top Four Companies Accounted for More than 75% of the Global Computed Tomography Market in 2012 11

2.3 Technical Advances in CT Systems to Improve Workflow, Reduce Patient Discomfort and Drive Future Growth 12

2.4 Market Leaders Look for Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries through Public Private Partnerships 12



3 Introduction 14

3.1 GBI Research Guidance 14



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