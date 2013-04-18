Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Computer-aided Design Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Introduction to the market

Computer-aided design (CAD) software provides an efficient, easier and cost-effective method for modeling and designing critical parts, components, and structurals with enhanced quality and accuracy. These software solutions assist engineers, architects, and other design professionals to draft industry-specific products for superior product development, thereby facilitating easy manufacturability. These CAD tools are adopted by several industrial sectors such as, mechanical, civil, plant design, geo-information systems, and other engineering industries. It therefore, enables end-users to develop their ideas and simulate the products of the real world by digitally prototyping their creation.



Market overview

The Global CAD market is expected to post a CAGR of 8.60 percent during the period 2012-2016. The major revenue contribution to the Global CAD market comes from the Europe region, followed by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and North America. The market is expected to post revenue of US$8,295.41 million in 2016 according to Global CAD Market 2012-2016. The need for enhanced product visualization is expected to be one of the key drivers that will drive the growth for this market. There are, however, certain factors that may affect the growth of the market. The increasing threat from open source and pirated CAD software solutions is a challenge that could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional overview

Europe accounted for the largest share of revenue in the Global CAD market in 2012. This large revenue contribution of the region is mainly because of the increased presence of companies across industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics, and Industrial Machinery.



End-user segmentation/product segmentation overview

There are a number of end-user segments in the Global CAD market of which the Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Electronics and Electrical, Aerospace, and Civil Industry are the key end-user segments in this market.



Vendor landscape

Currently, there are a few companies that have a significant presence in the Global CAD market as a result of the commercialization of their products. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international, regional and local vendors. However, as the international players are increasing their footprints, local vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on quality features and the capability of the CAD solutions. It is expected that international players will grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players. Some of the key vendors mentioned in the Global CAD Market 2012-2016 report include Alibre Design, Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group plc, Bentley Systems Inc., ESI Group, Intergraph Corp., Nemetschek AG, Parametric Technology Corp. (PTC), progeCAD, and Siemens AG.



