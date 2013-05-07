Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market and Design Market Trends 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Global Computer-aided Engineering Market



The Global CAE market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-computer-aided-engineering-market-2012-2016-report.html) is expected to post a CAGR of 11.18 percent during the period 2012-2016. The market is expected to post revenue of US$3,402.30 million by 2016 according to TechNavio's report, the Global CAE Market 2012-2016. The Global CAE market is driven by many growth factors. One of the major drivers in the market is the increasing need to reduce time-to-market. There are, however, certain factors that may affect the growth of the market. One of the major challenges in the market is the increasing threat of open-source CAE software that could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional overview



North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in the Global CAE market in 2012, and it was followed by the APAC region. The APAC region is one of the fastest growing geographies in the global market due to the emergence of several manufacturing industries in this region.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Global Computer-aided Design Market



The Global CAD market(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-computer-aided-design-market-2012-2016-report.html) is expected to post a CAGR of 8.60 percent during the period 2012-2016. The major revenue contribution to the Global CAD market comes from the Europe region, followed by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and North America. The market is expected to post revenue of US$8,295.41 million in 2016 according to TechNavio's report, the Global CAD Market 2012-2016. The need for enhanced product visualization is expected to be one of the key drivers that will drive the growth for this market. There are, however, certain factors that may affect the growth of the market. The increasing threat from open source and pirated CAD software solutions is a challenge that could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional overview



Europe accounted for the largest share of revenue in the Global CAD market in 2012. This large revenue contribution of the region is mainly because of the increased presence of companies across industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics, and Industrial Machinery.



