Global Computer-Aided Engineering Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4 Percent over the Period 2011-2015: ResrachMoz.us

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Computer-aided Engineering market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce product development costs. The Global Computer-aided Engineering market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of special purpose tools. However, increasing popularity of open source could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Computer-aided Engineering Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Computer-aided Engineering market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ansys Inc., MSC Software Corp., Dassault Systèmes SA, and LMS International.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



