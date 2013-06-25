Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Computer-aided Manufacturing Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Introduction to the Market

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software solution provides efficient methods for manufacturing critical 2D and 3D objects with ease and better quality. It enables the calculation of tool paths based on the geometric dimension of the model, generates G code and M code, and controls feed rate, tooling, and other spindle-related operations. This software solution assists the companies toward developing products with superior quality, plush fine finish, and at minimal time. The CAM solutions are adopted by several industries such as the Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial Machinery, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Durables, Shipbuilding, Healthcare, and Woodworking.



Market Overview

The Global CAM market is expected to post a CAGR of 6.97 percent during the period 2012-2016. The Global CAM market is driven by many growth factors; one is the need for enhanced part-production visualization. However, the increasing need for higher investment could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional Overview

The Global CAM market is one of the steadily growing engineering markets in the globe. The major revenue contribution to the Global CAM market comes from Europe, followed by the APAC region, and North America. The APAC region is one of the fastest growing geographies in the global market due to the emergence of several manufacturing industries in this region.



End-user segmentation/product segmentation overview

Some of the major end-users in the Global CAM market are the Automotive sector, Industrial Machinery sector, Aerospace and Defense sector, and Electrical and Electronics sector.

Vendor Landscape

Currently, there are a few companies that have a significant presence in the Global CAM market as a result of the commercialization of their products. Many pure-play companies in this market are either being acquired or being approached for acquisition by larger corporations for their technological capabilities. Some of the key vendors mentioned in the Global CAM Market 2012-2016 report include Dassault Systemes SA, Delcam plc, PTC, and Siemens PLM Software Inc. Other prominent vendors in the Global CAM market include CNC software Inc., Cimatron Ltd, C and G Systems Corp., DP Technology Corp., Graphic Products Inc., Missler Software Inc., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., OPEN MIND Technologies AG, Planit Software Ltd., Sescoi Inc., and Tebis AG



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Dassault Systmes SA, Delcam plc, PTC, Siemens PLM Software Inc.,CNC software Inc., Cimatron Ltd, C&G Systems Corp., DP Technology Corp., Graphic Products Inc., Missler Software Inc., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., OPEN MIND Technologies AG, Planit Software Ltd., Sescoi Inc., and Tebis AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107819/global-computer-aided-manufacturing-market-2012-2016.html