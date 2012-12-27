Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the continuous demand for technology upgradation. The Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing market has also been witnessing increasing PC awareness and skill set in emerging markets. However, the increasing demand for integrated multi-functional devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Computer Hardware Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Canon Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corp., Quanta Computer Inc., and Wistron Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Computer Inc., BenQ Group, EMC Corp., Flextronics International Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Inventec Corp., Oracle Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Western Digital Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



