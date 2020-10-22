Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global computer storage devices and servers market is expected to decline from $76.3 billion in 2019 to $72.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 and reach $80.2 billion in 2023.



IBM, Western Digital Corporation, Kingston Technology Company Inc, Seagate Technology, Toshiba



Computer Storage Devices And Servers Market Scenario:



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global computer storage devices and servers market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global computer storage devices and servers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer storage devices and servers market.



Big data is increasing exponentially driving demand for storage capacity. As physical storage is growing exponentially, more terabyte drives are being added to companies storage devices. Big data analytics is the derivation of meaningful insights from petabytes and exabytes of data. Big data analytics breaks down data sets into smaller chunks for efficient processing to derive intelligence for effective decision-making.



The computer storage devices and servers manufacturing market consists of sales of computer storage devices and servers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce computer storage devices and servers, which are the core components of a computing device. They store almost all the data and applications on a computer except software permanently programmed on the hardware. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



