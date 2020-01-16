Global Computer Vision Technologies Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- This global Computer Vision Technologies market report is comprehensive and opens a door of international market for the products.



The Global Computer Vision Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.70 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.



Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

- Increasing need for quality inspection and automation

- Increased demand for 3D vision systems with robot controllers

- Increasing adoption of 3D computer vision systems

- Lack of flexible computer vision solutions



Details of few key market players are given here- Cognex Corporation (US), Basler AG (Germany), KEYENCE CORPORATION. (Japan), National Instruments (US), Sony (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated.(US), Intel Corporation (US), Baumer Optronic (Germany), Tordivel AS. (Norway), ISRA VISION (Germany), MVTec Software GmbH (Germany), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), CEVA Logistics (US), Synopsys, Inc. (US), SICK AG (Germany) and JAI A/S (Denmark).



Global Computer Vision Technologies Market,Computer Vision technologies market by Component (Hardware (Camera, Frame Grabber, Optics, Processor) and Software (Deep Learning and Traditional Software)), Product (PC Based and Smart Camera Based), Application (Mobile robots, Mobile Smart Devices Medical Vision, others)



Geographical Analysis-:

Under this section, Regional and country-level analysis of the Computer Vision Technologies market has been performed-



Regional Segments Analysis:



The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)



North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)



South America (Brazil etc.)



Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)



Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)



