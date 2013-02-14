Global Concentrated Solar Power Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Concentrated Solar Power market to grow at a CAGR of 12.01 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in legislations in the Renewable Energy sector. The Global Concentrated Solar Power market has also been witnessing the increase in large-scale CSP production. However, the reduction in FiTs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Concentrated Solar Power Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Europe and North America; it also covers the Global Concentrated Solar Power market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Abengoa Solar S.A., Acciona Solar Power Inc., Bright Source Industries (Israel) Ltd., and Solar Millennium AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Areva S.A.S., Novatec Biosol AG, Sener Engineering Group S.A., ACME Solar, Solar Power Group (SPG), Sky Fuel Inc., and Stirling Energy Systems.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Clean Tech series includes reports on the EV market, wind turbine market, solar panel market, smart grid market, fuel cell market, photovoltaic inverter market, lead acid battery market, microgrid market, EV battery market, EV charging market, CNG vehicle market, e waste market, smart water meter market



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/94997/global-concentrated-solar-power-market-2012-2016.html