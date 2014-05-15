Global Concentrated Solar Power Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast-2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Concentrated Solar Power Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) concentrates a large amount of sunlight by means of mirrors and lenses. This technology is basically utilized to achieve maximum utilization of incident solar power. CSP is one of the most sustainable and promising renewable energies. It improves performance of a solar system as well as provides competitive energy prices.



CSP can be categorized according to its product type such as concave, dish stirling and concentrated power tower. All the three products show slight difference in their function from each other. According to technology, CSP is classified as single axis and dual axis. Dual axis CSP has more freedom of rotation than single axis CSP. North America and Europe both the regions are creating huge demand for CSP. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific and RoW are anticipated to show great demand with upcoming solar energy projects.



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Growing global demand for energy is driving the growth of CSP. Additionally, growing regulatory framework that enforces demand for sustainable, cheap and clean energy is also spurring the growth of CSP market. However, substitute renewable energy generation technologies may slowdown the market growth in some regions. Automated and smart CSP technologies are expected to come up in future.



Some of the key participants in this industry include Abengoa, BrightSource Energy, Inc., SolarReserve, LLC., ACCIONA S.A., Solar Millennium AG, SolFocus, Entech Solar, Inc., eSolar, Inc. and AORA Solar Ltd.



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