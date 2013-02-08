Global Concentrating Solar Power Systems: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Concentrating solar is poised to become the largest of three solar energy technology markets because it can be implemented at scale quickly. Utility plants can be built incrementally. Electricity can be stored in molten salt storage systems that leverage traditional steam generators to manufacture electricity. Concentrating solar is evolving a significant market presence and is expected to continue to be used in climates close to the equator where there is more concentrated sun radiance. Sophisticated technology works initially to provide peak power supplements and power utility scale systems, having achieved grid parity in many places.



Latest Reports:

Middleware Messaging Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/14765



Crystalline Solar Photovoltaics PV Panel Systems Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/14766