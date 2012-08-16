New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- The concrete admixtures are the chemical formulations added in particular quantity to cement or concrete to meet the functional, aesthetic, and design requirement of civil structures. These are nowadays widely used in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects. The benefits derived from the use of admixtures include improved durability; strength; chemical resistance; color; reduction in water and cement requirement; and enhanced working properties of concrete. These are of two types - mineral and chemical. Mineral admixtures include fly ash, silica slag, and rice husk ash; while chemical admixtures include super-plasticizers, normal plasticizers, accelerating agents, retarding agents, air entraining-agents, waterproofing admixtures, and others such as corrosion inhibitors and coloring agents. The report covers qualitative aspect of mineral admixtures and detailed volume (kilo tons) and value ($million) forecasts of chemical admixtures by types and geography.
The geographic segments include Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. The application segments include residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. The market is derived by studying cement consumption trends, its use for manufacturing concrete, and average usage of these admixtures by weight for various grades of concrete across these aforesaid geography and application segments. The price trends of these chemicals have been analyzed from annual reports of major players.
Some of the drivers identified for concrete admixtures are improving quality of construction in developing economies, increasing demand for buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, and water retention structures, reduction in water usage, and construction time. The growth in the market is resisted by increasing prices and lack of awareness about admixtures in unorganized sector of construction developers. The opportunities are cited in growing residential requirements; and Middle East and Africa; and high growing economies in Asia-Pacific region. Repair and maintenance applications will also provide opportunities, supported by favorable growth in residential improvement and repair spending, as well as the gradual aging of the housing stock and the fact that many homeowners enjoy remodeling older homes.
