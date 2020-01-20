Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Industry Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The latest report on "Confectionery Processing Equipment Market (Type - Thermal Equipment, Extrusion Equipment, Mixers, Blenders and Cutters, Cooling Equipment, Coating Equipment, and Other Equipment; Product - Soft Confectionery, Hard Candies, Chewing Gums, Gummies & Jellies, and Other Products; Mode of Operation - Automatic, and Semi-automatic): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global confectionery processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Different Consumer Group is Helping to Boost the Demand of the Different Type of the Confectionery Processing Equipment



The growing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers, a growing number of the double-income family is helping to grow the demand for the different types of confectionery products for different purposes such as snack time, dinner time, breakfast and lunchtime. Further, the growing demand for a different types of customized confectionery products fort different consumer groups is helping to boost the demand for the different types of the confectionery processing equipment. However, the cost factor of the confectionery processing equipment and lack of skilled healthcare is helping to restrict the demand for the different types of confectionery processing equipment.



Confectionery Processing Equipment Industry: Segmentation



The global confectionery processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, product, and mode of operation. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include thermal equipment, extrusion equipment, mixers, blenders and cutters, cooling equipment, coating equipment, and other equipment. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include soft confectionery, hard candies, chewing gums, gummies & jellies, and other products. On the basis of mode of operation, the sub-markets include automatic, and semi-automatic.



North America is the Leading Market of the Confectionery Processing Equipment



Geographically, the confectionery processing equipment market is divided into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading market of confectionery processing equipment, owing to the presence of several confectionery manufacturing companies in this region. Further, the availability of the different confectionery loving consumer groups is helping to grow the demand for the different types of confectionery processing equipment in this region. Europe is the second-largest market of the confectionery processing equipment, after North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing disposable income among the young, youth and middle-class consumers, who are regularly consuming different types of confectionery products for numerous health benefits.



Confectionery Processing Equipment Industry: Competitive Analysis



The global confectionery processing equipment market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are Rieckermann GmbH, Heat and Control, Inc., SOLLICH KG, Baker Perkins Ltd, Tanis Confectionery, BCH Electric Limited, Aasted, JBT Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, and GEA Group AG, among others.



