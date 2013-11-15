Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Connected Car M2M Connections and Services market to grow at a CAGR of 28.45 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing awareness and demand for safety and security of connected car M2M services. The Global Connected Car M2M Connections & Services market has also been witnessing the launch of LTE-based connected cars. However, the high cost of connected car M2M equipment and services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Connected Car M2M Connections & Services Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Connected Car M2M Connections & Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG.,General Motors Co., Gemalto SA., Sierra Wireless Inc., and Verizon Telematics Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Airbiquity Inc., Apple, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Inc., At&T Inc., Audi AG., Daimler AG., Delphi Automotive LLP., Ford Motor Company.,Garmin Ltd., Harman International, Hyundai Motor Co., Intel Corp., Luxoft Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., Nuance Communications, Inc.,Sony Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tomtom International BV., and Toyota Motor Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146329/global-connected-car-m2m-connections-and-services-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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