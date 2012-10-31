Global Construction Chemicals Market - Forecasts Up to 2017 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Construction Chemicals Market - Forecasts up to 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- The construction chemicals are the chemical formulations added in particular quantity during construction in cement or concrete or other construction material to meet the functional, aesthetic, and design requirement of civil structures. These are widely used in the construction of residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects. The benefits derived from the use of these construction chemicals include improved durability; strength; chemical resistance; color; reduction in water and cement requirement; enhanced working properties construction materials, resistance to withstand adverse climatic and working conditions as per design specifications/requirements, protection from natural factors, fire/heat and providing pleasant appearance without compromising over quality of the structure. The report describes about three major construction chemicals: concrete admixtures, adhesives and sealants, and flame retardants. The report covers qualitative aspect of construction chemicals and detailed volume (kilo tons) and value ($million) forecasts (2010-2017) of these construction chemicals by types and geography.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The geographic segments include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW). The application segments include residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure. The market is derived by studying consumption trends across these aforesaid regions and application segments. The price trends of these chemicals have been analyzed from annual reports of major players. The concrete admixtures are expected to lead the construction chemicals market, followed by adhesives, flame retardants, and sealants. Based on the market share consumption, Asia-Pacific region is the leading construction chemicals market. Europe and North America are listed next to Asia-Pacific in the market share consumption of construction chemicals. Growth is particularly high in emerging countries such as China and India due to increasing population and development demands.
