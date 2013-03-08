Global Construction Chemicals Market in India 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Construction Chemicals market in India to grow at a CAGR of 19.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to increase the life of structures and buildings. The Construction Chemicals market in India has also been witnessing the emergence of eco-friendly construction chemicals. However, the lack of standardization of construction chemicals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Construction Chemicals Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India only; it covers the Construction Chemicals market in India market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Fosroc International Ltd., Sika Group, BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd. and Chryso S.A.S.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Chowgule Construction Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CICO Technologies Ltd., STP Ltd., and Chembond Chemicals Ltd.



