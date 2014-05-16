Global Construction Chemicals Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-18) : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Scope of the report



The report titled “Global Construction chemicals Market: Trends and Opportunities (2014-2018)” provides an in-depth analysis of major construction chemicals market of regions like Japan, China, North America, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the world (ROW). It also accesses the key opportunities and underlying trends in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry in the forecasted period (2014-18). Further, key players of the industry like BASF, SIKA, GRACE and RPM have been profiled.



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Geographical Coverage



China

North America

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East And Africa

Rest of the World (ROW)



Company Coverage



BASF

SIKA

GARCE

RPM



Executive Summary



Construction Chemicals are specialty products that are used in structures to increase their life, and also to impart additional protection from environmental hazards. One of the niche segments of the specialty chemical sector, construction chemicals at a very basic level add strength and improve construction quality, thereby increasing the durability of the structure.



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Factors driving growth of the global construction chemicals market are growth of emerging countries, new government regulations,, growth of construction industry, foreign direct investments and contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). Construction chemicals will certainly gain importance in the future. While in some regions (Asia, South America, Central and Eastern Europe) the construction of new buildings will predominate, the focus will shift to renovation in the older economies such as Europe and to a lesser extent in North America. This will directly influence the usage patterns—concrete admixtures are predominantly used for new buildings while more adhesives and sealants are consumed during renovation.



However, costly products, low skilled labour and end users, low emphasis on marketing, lack of technical guidance, government policies, depreciating foreign currency, obsolete equipments and sub standard products and currency risk pose major challenge to the construction chemical industry’s growth. Major trends prevailing in global Construction chemicals market are safety and environmental regulations, consolidation in the industry and increased globalization.



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