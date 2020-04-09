Global Construction Composites Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 - Diversified Structural Composites, Construction Composites Limited, Strongwell Corporation, Exel Gr

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Composites have found extensive use in several industries for more than five decades. In some industries, composites are just becoming a primary material choice and hence it is gaining a higher traction in the building and construction industry. The benefits offered by composites resolve design limitations and can be effectively used to lessen harm on environmental lifecycle and maintenance costs. Composites such as wood, engineered wood, concrete and disc brake pads are some examples of traditional composites.



Global Construction Composites Market size was valued over USD 45 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at over 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. The growth of construction industry, rising demand for environmental-friendly and low-maintenance products, is expected to fuel the demand.



The market is majorly driven by rise in urbanization all across the globe. Demand for durability and low-cost maintenance and development of innovative building construction products. In addition, economic boom across developed countries is more likely to open new avenues across the global market. It is widely used in the marine applications, automotive, aerospace and industrial sector as a value addition. A composite offers several benefits to the construction industry such as lightweight, thermal insulation, design flexibility and heat resistance.



Segment by Key players:

- Diversified Structural Composites

- Construction Composites Limited

- Strongwell Corporation

- Exel Group Worldwide

- Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co Ltd.

- Trex Company Inc.

- Fiberon LLC. Fibrolux GmbH

- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.

- UPM Biocomposites



Segment by Type:

- Composite Wood

- Metal Composites

- Fibreglass



Segment by Application:

- Commercial

- Residential

- Industrial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Construction Composites Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Construction Composites Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Construction Composites Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Construction Composites Market Forecast

4.5.1. Construction Composites Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Construction Composites Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Construction Composites Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Construction Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Construction Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Construction Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Construction Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Construction Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Construction Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Construction Composites Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Construction Composites Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Construction Composites Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



