This report titled “Construction Equipment Market – Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2011 – 2017,” provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares and forecast for the period 2011– 2017 for the construction equipment market across the globe. The report analyzes four regional markets, namely the U.S., Europe, Asia and RoW, with special focus on China,forconstruction equipment,based on product types.



The global construction equipment market is expected to reach USD 192.3 billion by 2017 from USD 143.6billion in 2012, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2012 to 2017.The earth-moving equipment segment is in a commanding position contributing about 43% to the total construction equipment market revenue in 2012. China accounted for majority of the global construction equipment consumption, with Europe at a distant second.



Despite the encouragement by governments across the globe, there are certain factors inhibiting the growth of the construction equipment market such as uncertain economic conditions, and strict emission regulations. The increasing price of raw materials such as steel is also a major challenge for the construction equipment market.



Asia is considered the most promising market for construction equipment worldwide due to relatively good performance of construction and mining industries, in countries like India and China. Europe holds the second largest share of the construction equipment market. China is the major contributor to the global construction equipment market and accounts for about 41.2% of the overall global sales of construction equipment. The construction equipment market in China in 2012 is estimated at USD 59.2 billion and is expected to reach USD 95.6 billion in 2017 at CAGR of 10.1% from 2012 to 2017. In addition, China also holds about 17% market share of the global agriculture equipment industry.



Some of the key players dominating the construction equipment market are Caterpillar (U.S.), Komatsu (Japan), Volvo (Sweden), Hitachi (Japan), Liebherr (Switzerland), Sany (China), Zoomlion (China), Terex (U.S.), Doosan (South Korea) and John Deere (U.S.). Caterpillar is the leading player in the global construction equipment industry. Some of the Chinese construction equipment market players dominating the global market are: Sany, Zoomlion, XCMG, Guangxi Liugong, Lonking and others.



