New Construction market report from Timetric: "Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- "Global Construction Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Construction Industry" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how procurement expenditure, business strategies and practices in the construction industry are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and company size.
Scope
- The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth and future developments in business structure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Capital expenditure and change in staff recruitment activity
- Key regions of growth
- Key industry threats and opportunities
- Key supplier actions and e-procurement
- Annual procurement budgets and change in procurement expenditure
- Change in supplier selection and procurement objectives
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future.
- Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.
- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the leading business concerns and changing strategies of industry buyers.
- Predict how the industry will grow, consolidate and where it will stagnate.
- Uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: John Holland, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Habtoor Leighton Group, Lafarge, Hyundai Heavy Industries, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hochtief, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Eurovia, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Jacobs Engineering Group
