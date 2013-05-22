Global Construction Industry Survey 2013 - 2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Construction Industry Available by marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Construction Industry Survey 2013 - 2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Construction Industry” to its database



Summary

“Global Construction Industry Survey 2013–2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Construction Industry” is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric’s exclusive panel of respondents from the global construction industry’s contractors and suppliers. The report provides data and analysis on contractor and developer expenditure, procurement and developments within the global construction industry. The report includes key topics such as contractor and developer expenditure, procurement behaviors and strategies. It also identifies the threats and opportunities within the global construction industry, economic outlook trends and business confidence levels of global construction industry executives.



Scope

The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:



Revenue growth projections

Capital expenditure of construction industry buyers and suppliers

Leading business concerns and the subsequent efforts to negate them

Procurement budgets of buyer companies

Critical factors that influence supplier selection

Future procurement objectives and E-procurement

Key variations in operational costs



Projects trends related to global construction industry respondent revenue growth expectations and top priorities in the next 12 months

Outlines the change in capital expenditure of buyer and supplier companies in 2013

Identifies the most important ways that suppliers can help buyers in the current business climate

Analyses the average size of the global construction industry annual procurement budgets for buyer respondents

Identifies the extent to which e-procurement has generated interest in the global construction industry



Key Highlights



According to the survey, 56%, 55% and 45% of respective respondents identified ‘cost containments’, ‘market uncertainty’ and ‘retention or recruitment of skilled staff’ as pressing business concerns.

According to the survey results, 54% of respondents expect procurement expenditure to increase, while only 10% expect some decrease in expenditure.

Of all buyer respondents, 63% expect supplier prices to increase, while 5% expect a decrease and 31% expect no change.

Survey results show that 12% of buyer respondents have ‘intention to implement’ e-procurement in 2013.

‘Building materials’, ‘water supply and waste management’, ‘plant and heavy machinery’, ‘fire detection and suppression’ and ‘architects’ are the key products and services to receive more investment in 2013.



